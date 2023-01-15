Lazio director Igli Tare has cleared the air on the future of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as reports continue to link the midfielder away from the club.

Milinkovic-Savic has been one of the finest players in his position over the last few seasons and now has just 18 months left on his Biancocelesti deal.

Juve senses this is a very good time to buy the Serbian and will do their best to add him to their squad, at least by the summer.

Rumours claim he does not want to extend his Lazio deal, a clear sign he is holding out to join a bigger club.

However, Tare reveals rumours outside their home are unimportant and they know the absolute truth.

He said via Calciomercato:

“Let’s make it clear, he’s the best midfielder in the league. The bond he has with society goes beyond all the rumors about his situation. A month ago we met his agents, we have an excellent relationship. Last week was Luis Alberto, now it’s Milinkovic: but these are things that don’t exist, they are clarified immediately”.

Juve FC Says

Milinkovic-Savic is a wanted man now and the midfielder will make us stronger if he takes our offer and moves to Turin.

However, we must ignore the rumour mill and have a conversation with the serbian and his club to know our chances of adding him to our squad.