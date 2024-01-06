Lazio director Angelo Fabiani has provided an update on the future of Felipe Anderson amid interest from Juventus and Inter Milan.

The midfielder’s contract is running down in Rome, making him one of the most sought-after players in Serie A.

Juventus finds him attractive as they can potentially sign him as a free agent at the end of this season. However, interest from Inter Milan may prompt Juventus to make a move for him earlier than anticipated.

With Juventus in need of new midfielders, Anderson could serve as a valuable attacking spark in their team for the second half of the season. The situation suggests an interesting transfer dynamic as the clubs vie for his services.

However, Lazio has no plans to lose him this month, and Fabiani has reiterated that. He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Felipe Anderson? Whoever wants can try, but the player will remain here until the end of the year. The interests of the club come first, then the individual.”

Juve FC Says

Anderson is a very experienced player who will be an asset for us, and signing him as a free agent will be good business.

However, we might struggle to sort a deal then because several clubs will show interest in his signature, and he might not want to work with Max Allegri.