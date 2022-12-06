Lazio has an eye on Juventus loanee Luca Pellegrini as he spends this season on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Bianconeri sent the youngster to the German side at the start of this season as they wanted him to get more playing time.

He has been involved in their domestic and continental games, but Juve is still not happy with the number of minutes he is getting and they are now looking to change his temporary home again.

A report on Tuttojuve reveals they could recall him in the January transfer window and Lazio has an interest in his signature.

Maurizio Sarri worked with him at Juve and the gaffer is keen to be reunited with the youngster.

Juve FC Says

Pellegrini was supposed to gain valuable experience and return to Juve as the long-term replacement for Alex Sandro, however, it seems he is struggling to achieve that.

We can still allow him to fight for his place there in the second half of the season or bring him back home. But a move to Lazio should be a permanent transfer because he will struggle to play if it is just a loan deal.

It will be interesting to see if his fortune changes in Germany on the return of football after the World Cup.