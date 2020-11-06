Lazio gets covid boost ahead of Juventus match

Lazio has been handed a boost in their bid to earn some points against Juventus on Sunday after Luis Alberto returned a negative test for Covid-19.

The Spaniard had been out for around a week alongside the likes of Thomas Strakosha and Djavan Anderson, and they missed the League and Champions League game played this past week.

The former Liverpool man has been a key member of the Lazio side that has challenged Juventus for the Italian league for the past two seasons.

He took to his Instagram to share the result of his latest coronavirus test and it was delightfully negative, with the attacking midfielder happy to be considered for action again.

Juventus will take on Lazio in the Serie A this weekend and the Bianconeri also had to deal with their case of coronavirus earlier.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Weston McKennie both tested positive for the virus recently, but they have recovered and returned to action for the club.

Juve will be confident that they can beat Lazio with Ronaldo on their side as the Portuguese attacker has now been involved in their last two wins since he returned from self-isolation.