Lazio gets injury boost ahead of important Juventus match

Juventus will face their former manager, Maurizio Sarri and his Lazio team after this international break.

Sarri won Serie A for Juve, but he wasn’t considered good enough for the Bianconeri and left after a season.

He is now rebuilding his managerial career at Lazio and will welcome Juve after the international break.

Lazio is currently ahead of the Bianconeri on the league table and would look to build on that by beating them in this encounter.

They have now been handed a boost in that regard with a new report claiming one of their key players will return from injury for the encounter.

Calciomercato reports that Manuel Lazzari, who has been struggling with an injury, is still not fully fit. However, he is in good shape and should return when they face Juve next weekend.

Juventus is at a point this season that the Bianconeri can no longer drop points in the league.

If Max Allegri’s team is serious about winning the league or even making the top four, they need to win their next matches.

Even if they win their remaining league fixtures, they would need teams above them to falter to still win the league.

All eyes are on Allegri now and he knows he has to work his magic and get his Juve team back in the title race to prove he is still one of the best coaches in the business.