Lazio gets minor boost ahead of Juventus match

Lazio has been handed a boost ahead of their match against Juventus this weekend with Torino barred from travelling for their game today by their local ASL.

This means that the capital city side will have extra rest ahead of the crunch match against the Bianconeri.

Torino is suffering from a coronavirus outbreak in their camp and has seen two of their matches postponed now.

Their game against Sassuolo at the weekend was also cancelled because of the outbreak and they have rescheduled it for the 17th of March, according to Football Italia.

We will expect Lazio to appear on the pitch today just as Juventus did in their game against Napoli last year, even though they knew the visitors would not come.

However, the report says that they can start preparing for their weekend clash with Andrea Pirlo’s men.

This will now hand them some advantage because they would have had more days to rest before the crunch clash.

This game will also represent another hurdle for Serie A organizers as it remains unclear if Torino has up to the 10 covid-19 cases required for the game to be postponed as agreed by the teams at the start of the campaign.