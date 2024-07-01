Lazio is eager to beat Juventus in signing Mason Greenwood and is set to make a new offer to Manchester United.

Juve has been following the attacker since last season when he impressed on loan at Getafe. The Bianconeri need new wide attackers, and Greenwood seems to have the profile they believe will fit well.

Juve also wants Jadon Sancho and has not decided on which player to focus their energy, but Greenwood is considered a top target for them.

However, a report on Football Italia claims Lazio could sign him ahead of Juve and his other suitors as they prepare to submit a new bid for his signature.

The report claims United rejected their initial offer of around 20 million euros, but Lazio will soon return with an improved bid.

Greenwood is open to leaving United and does not mind moving abroad after enjoying his spell in Spain last season. The attacker is not wanted by Premier League clubs, including his parent club, United, who fear a backlash from their fans.

This opens the door for him to move to Italy, and if Juve does not act fast, Lazio could secure his signing.

Juve FC Says

Greenwood did well at Getafe last season, but we are a much bigger club, so there is no guarantee he would do well for us.