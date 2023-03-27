Lazio have made a decision regarding the future of Luca Pellegrini

Last January, Luca Pellegrini ended his short stint at Eintracht Frankfurt in favor of a return to Italy through the gates of Lazio.

The 24-year-old was delighted to join the club he supported as a child, but has only featured for 69 minutes since making the mid-season switch.

But despite the lack of playing time, the Biancocelesti have reportedly seen enough as they’re hoping to maintain the fullback’s services beyond the current campaign based on Maurizio Sarri’s request.

According to Il Tempo via Calciomercato, Lazio are looking to sign Pellegrini on a permanent basis next summer, but will ask Juventus for a discount.

The capital side has the right to buy the Italian for 15 million euros payable over five years. Yet, this figure is deemed to be slightly hefty by president Claudio Lotito.

Pellegrini joined Juventus in 2019 in a controversial swap deal that saw Leonardo Spinazzola signing for Roma. Nonetheless, the left-back has been out on loan for the majority of his stint with the Bianconeri, only featuring for the club during the 2021/22 campaign.

With Andrea Cambiaso expected to become a part of the next season’s squad, and another left-back supposedly incoming, Pellegrini appears to be surplus to requirements in Turin.

At the moment, Juventus are unlikely to collect 15 million for his services from anywhere else, so granting Lazio a slim discount for might be a sensible decision.