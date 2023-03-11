Lazio identifies a replacement for Juventus target

Juventus has been handed a boost in their bid to add Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to their squad at the end of this season.

The midfielder is heading out of Lazio eventually, and the Bianconeri wants him to join them even though several clubs want to buy him.

Lazio knows it will be hard for them to keep him as his deal expires at the end of next season and they are now looking to offload him in the summer.

They have now identified a replacement, with Calciomercato revealing they want Bologna’s Lewis Ferguson to replace SMS in Rome.

Juve FC Says

SMS has been one of the finest midfielders in Serie A over the last few seasons and will certainly deliver for us if he moves to Turin.

The midfielder has been very consistent over the last few campaigns, so he might be the best replacement for Adrien Rabiot in our group.

It is great that Lazio is now eyeing up a replacement, which almost certainly guarantees we can get our man at the end of the term.

But others will be in the running and how much we have to offer will play a pivotal role.