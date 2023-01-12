Lazio insists on bringing Juventus loanee back to Italy this month

Lazio has an interest in Luca Pellegrini and they are looking to add the left-back to their squad in this transfer window.

Pellegrini is spending this season on loan at the German club Eintracht Frankfurt, where he is not enjoying life too much.

There had been rumours that the Germans wanted more from him and could send him back to Turin in this transfer window.

Whether that is true or not, the Azzurri star could spend the second half of the season back in Serie A as Lazio remains keen to add him to their squad.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the Biancocelesti manager Maurizio Sarri has identified him as the ideal player to help his team at the left-back spot.

Lazio wants to make him happy and will seek to do a deal with the Bianconeri and terminate Pellegrini’s loan spell in Germany soon enough.

Juve FC Says

Pellegrini will be happier if he plays for a club in Italy, even if it is on an initial loan deal. This is because he will be in familiar territory where the food and language are not a barrier.

However, if there is no break clause in the deal that took him to Germany, Lazio will struggle to add the 23-year-old to their squad.