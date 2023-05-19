Lazio is attempting to hijack Juventus move for Giuntoli

Cristiano Giuntoli is one of the most-wanted executives in football now after he helped Napoli end their wait for another league crown.

Over the years, he has signed some of the finest talents in Europe for the Partenopei. They have won their first league title in 30 years and it could be his last season with them.

He has one year left on his current deal and Juve wants him to become their next director, but the Bianconeri are facing more competition.

Napoli is keen to hand him a new contract, but now Juve must see off competition from Lazio.

Calciomercato reveals Maurizio Sarri recommended him in the summer and the Biancocelesti is now prepared to act on that recommendation.

He is one of the best men in Italian football and both clubs will go head to head to convince him to join them.

Juve FC Says

Giuntoli is one of the best executives in European football, so we must expect a tough time in our bid to add him to our set-up at the end of this season.

We must work hard and push him to ask Napoli to allow him to leave if we are serious about adding him to our squad.