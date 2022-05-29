Lazio is prepared to battle Juventus for the signature of Emerson Palmieri when the transfer window reopens.

The Euro 2020 winner spent the just-concluded season on loan at Lyon as he didn’t get enough playing chances at Chelsea.

He is behind Ben Chilwell and Marcos Alonso on the pecking order at Stamford Bridge and had to leave to keep playing.

Juve has been following him for some time, and they want to bring him back to Serie A, where he previously played for AS Roma.

The Bianconeri has been dissatisfied with the performance of Alex Sandro in this campaign, and they want to replace the Brazilian.

Emerson is one of their main targets, but Calciomercato claims Lazio also wants to add him to their squad.

The Biancocelesti is now being managed by Maurizio Sarri, and the former Juve gaffer has asked them to add the defender to his squad.

Juve FC Says

Palmieri looks like a decent left-back who can deliver fine performances for us, and it would be great to add him to this team.

However, we cannot underestimate the threat of Lazio, especially if Sarri calls and offers to make him their first choice so that he can agree to join them.