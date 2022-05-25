Marco Carnesecchi was arguably the best goalkeeper in Serie B in the just concluded league season as he helped Cremonese gain promotion to Serie A.

The 21-year-old was with them on loan from Atalanta, and he had a great campaign.

His performances didn’t go unnoticed, and he could join a top Serie A club this summer.

Tuttomercatoweb claims Juventus is among his many suitors alongside Lazio.

The Biancocelesti seem to have the strongest interest, with the report claiming Maurizio Sarri is prepared to make him the first choice at the Stadio Olimpico.

Atalanta hasn’t had the best of seasons, and they might want to make him their number one, but La Dea is a selling club, and they would be on the lookout for a good transfer fee to cash in on him.

Juve FC Says

We need to keep bolstering our squad, and Carnesecchi represents one of the finest hopes of Italian football.

We can sign him now and send him out on loan to gain more first-team experiences.

That will help us land a top talent for a cheap fee and avoid having to buy him later for a huge transfer expense.

But if Lazio offers him their first choice role straight away, he might choose to join them.