Lazio is confident Juventus cannot sign their player in January

Juventus continues to push to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, but Lazio is also confident they will keep the midfielder.

The Serbian has emerged as one of the key players for the Biancocelesti in the last few seasons and has made them reluctant to lose him.

But his current deal has just around 18 months left, which means he will be back on the market as a free agent at the end of next season.

In the summer, he would have just a year left, which will drastically reduce how much Lazio can make from his sale, and that should make them want to sell him in January.

However, a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the Rome side is confident he will not leave at least, not until the end of the season.

They are relaxed and do not believe even Juventus can stop them from keeping him in their squad.

Juve FC Says

Milinkovic-Savic will be a top player for us if he makes the move, but it is truly difficult to see Lazio selling him in January and he would also not want to change clubs mid-season.

However, in the summer, if he does not sign a new contract, we can get him on a very cheap deal.