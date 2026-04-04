Lazio could assist Juventus in securing Arkadiusz Milik by the conclusion of this season, as the Old Lady looks to move him on during the summer.

Milik has recently returned from an injury sustained in the summer of 2024, and the Polish striker is determined to regain his top form. The Old Lady considers him a player who should depart in the summer, and there is a significant possibility that they might terminate his contract if he does not find a new club.

Because he has been sidelined for an extended period, he represents a considerable risk, which accounts for the limited interest from potential suitors, but per Tuttomercatoweb, the former Napoli forward is now reportedly being linked with a transfer to Lazio.

Reunion with Sarri

This move would see Milik reunite with Maurizio Sarri, under whom he previously worked at Napoli, and the striker appears receptive to the idea of leaving Juventus at the end of the current term. The Bianconeri are eager to offload him, and news that Lazio is interested in adding him to their ranks is likely to be well received, setting the stage for an intriguing summer in his career.

Potential for Revival

Milik has the opportunity to demonstrate his best form between now and the conclusion of the season, which could attract interest from additional clubs. If he performs effectively, it may create a broader market for his services, providing both Juventus and the player with greater flexibility regarding his future. His successful reintegration into competitive football will be crucial in determining whether he can secure a permanent move to a team where he can play regularly and rebuild his reputation at the top level.

The coming months will be pivotal for Milik, and the attention from Lazio could mark the beginning of a significant chapter in his career, offering the chance to reestablish himself as a key figure on the pitch.