Leonardo Bonucci is on track to see his wish of continuing his career in Serie A come to fruition, with Lazio reportedly preparing a contract offer for the defender.

Despite being informed by Juventus that he needs to seek opportunities elsewhere due to the club’s focus on younger and more physically fit players, Bonucci’s aspiration to remain in Serie A appears to be taking shape.

While Union Berlin had shown significant interest in acquiring his services, Bonucci’s preference is to continue playing in Serie A and join a top club within the competition.

Lazio has consistently been one of the teams Bonucci expressed interest in joining. Initially, Maurizio Sarri, the manager of Lazio, had reservations about incorporating Bonucci into his squad. However, it appears that any concerns have been resolved.

As revealed by Tuttojuve, Lazio is reportedly offering Bonucci a one-year contract. Although the financial terms of the deal indicate he will earn less than his current salary at Juventus, the Bianconeri are anticipated to compensate for this difference through a severance payment.

Juve FC Says

Bonucci has played at the highest level for a very long time, and we are grateful for his contributions to our team.

The centre-back is one of the best players we have had, but now is the time to move on and we expect him to do well at Lazio while we also make progress without him.