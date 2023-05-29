Lazio is now willing to listen to offers for Juventus target

Lazio is now ready to entertain offers for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as Juventus continues to be in contention for the Serbian’s signing at the conclusion of this season.

Juventus has been tracking Milinkovic-Savic for a significant period of time. In the past, the player remained in Rome because Lazio was unwilling to let him depart.

However, with only a year remaining on his contract this summer, Lazio’s stance appears to have softened, potentially paving the way for Juventus to secure his services at the end of the season.

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Lazio is now open to considering offers for Milinkovic-Savic and is hopeful of receiving a satisfactory offer for their highly sought-after player.

Juve FC Says

SMS is one of the finest midfielders in Europe at the moment and this is easy to tell based on the clubs interested in a move for him.

The Serbian is one of the most skilful players in the league and continues to deliver top performances when he steps on the field.

He seems to be at the peak of his career, so if we add him to the group now, there is a very good chance that we are recruiting a player who will make an immediate impact at the Allianz Stadium.

However, he might have to see beyond our lack of Champions League football to accept our offer.