Lazio is ready to sell Juventus target in the summer

Juventus has long been linked with a move for Lazio midfielder, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, and they could finally get their man if recent reports about his future are true.

The midfielder has been a shining light in the Rome side and he is one reason they have remained competitive over the last few seasons. That could change soon as they look to add even more players to Maurizio Sarri’s squad in the summer.

Sometimes, personnel changes require sacrifice before they can happen and Tuttomercatoweb claims the Biancocelesti are now prepared to pay the price to add top-quality players in more positions on their team.

This desire will make them offload some of their best players for huge transfer fees and Milinkovic-Savic’s future is now up in the air. He remains a key player for the club, but they recognise that time is running out on them to sell him for a good fee.

Juve will look to bolster their midfield when the transfer window reopens. The likes of Adrien Rabiot and Arthur Melo have failed to make an impact at the club and will be shown the exit door if the right offer arrives.

Aaron Ramsey will also not be spared and their departure will open up space for the Bianconeri to bring a top midfield target like Milinkovic-Savic into Max Allegri’s team.

Juve FC Says

Our midfield has been a problem spot in this campaign and we need to fix it by the summer. Several midfielders will be available to sign, including free agents like Paul Pogba and Isco. However, Milinkovic-Savic is probably a much better option.

This is because the Serbian has spent most of his career in Serie A and he has proven his worth on several occasions. A move to Turin might be a step up, but he can hit the ground running immediately because he knows his opponents already.

