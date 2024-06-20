Lazio is working on a move for Juventus attacker Matias Soule, and the Argentinian could play there next season.

He is highly rated at Juventus, and his impressive performance on loan at Frosinone last season has increased his value.

Soule is one of the sought-after youngsters in the Juve group, with several clubs expressing interest in signing him. Juventus recently turned down requests to include him in their offer to Aston Villa for Douglas Luiz.

However, the attacker could still leave in a stand-alone deal, and Lazio is the latest suitor to show interest in his signature.

The Rome club is improving its options and is eager to secure the best players available on the market.

A report on Calciomercato reveals that Lazio is secretly working on a move for Soule and hopes to reach an agreement with Juventus in the coming weeks.

Juve FC Says

Soule has been one of the finest youngsters in our group, but he might still struggle to play often for us next season.

If there is a good offer for his signature, we have to consider it because that could be a good way to raise funds and sign more established targets.