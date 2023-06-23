Lazio is still waiting for Juventus to make an offer for Milinkovic-Savic

Juventus’ pursuit of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been extensively reported, as they have been pursuing a move for the midfielder over the past few seasons.

Milinkovic-Savic himself appears eager to depart from Lazio in this transfer window, as he has declined to extend his contract with the club.

Juventus is actively seeking new talents to enhance their squad and views Milinkovic-Savic as a crucial acquisition.

While the news regarding Juventus’ interest in securing his signature emerges almost daily, a report from Tuttomercatoweb reveals that the club has not yet made an official offer for him.

According to the report, Juventus has merely expressed their interest in acquiring Milinkovic-Savic but has not approached Lazio with a formal proposal.

Lazio, on their part, has acknowledged the player’s desire to leave and is currently awaiting an offer from Juventus.

The situation suggests that while there is significant speculation and interest surrounding Milinkovic-Savic’s potential move to Juventus, formal negotiations and an official offer from the Bianconeri have not yet materialised.

Juve FC Says

SMS has other suitors and delaying an official approach for his signature could be a bad idea.

Top clubs around Europe want the midfielder, so if we do not act fast, we might miss out on adding him to our squad.

It does not matter if he wants to move to Turin. If he gets an enticing offer from another European club, he might not wait for us and move abroad instead, so we cannot be complacent.