Lazio is determined to retain Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, whose current contract with the club is set to expire at the end of the upcoming season. The Serbian midfielder has been a long-standing target for Juventus and has consistently delivered impressive performances for Lazio in recent years.

Milinkovic-Savic’s contributions have played a significant role in Lazio securing a return to the UEFA Champions League, further highlighting his value to the team. Lazio is keen to secure his future at the club by offering him a new contract.

However, negotiations for a contract extension have not yet materialised, and there are indications that Milinkovic-Savic could potentially leave Rome during the current transfer window. According to a report on Tuttomercatoweb, Lazio is hoping to engage in discussions with the midfielder’s representatives and make another attempt to convince him to stay. However, Milinkovic-Savic has not shown a willingness to enter into these talks, suggesting the possibility of his departure.

This situation presents Juventus with a favourable opportunity to pursue Milinkovic-Savic and potentially add him to their squad. Given their long-standing interest in the player, Juventus would likely be eager to act swiftly and secure his signature if the opportunity arises.

Juve FC Says

SMS is one of the finest players in Serie A and the midfielder has enough experience to be a top player for us.

However, he has other suitors who will offer more money, so we probably should not be too confident. Instead, we need to act fast and sort out a move for him or move on.