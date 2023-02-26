Lazio is struggling to get good offers for Juventus target

Lazio is finally open to selling Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as they fear he could run down his contract and leave them as a free agent.

The midfielder has been on the radar of Juventus for much of his time in Rome, but they have refused to sell until now.

The Serbian is now reluctant to extend his deal with them, which has made the Biancocelesti consider offloading him in the summer.

For much of his time in Italy, Claudio Lotito has demanded around 100m euros to sell the midfielder, but now he will get significantly less.

A report on Tuttojuve reports that the midfielder is attracting a lot of interest from European clubs. However, no one is offering more than 40m euros for him.

It is a frustrating situation for his present employers, but it does not seem like it will improve.

Juve FC Says

SMS has been one of the finest midfielders around the country and, understandably, clubs have been looking to add him to their squad.

Because of his contract situation, he would leave Lazio for the highest bidder, which could be a good or bad thing.

If clubs do not offer a vast fee, he will likely go for an affordable price, but even at that, it remains unclear how much Juve can pay.