Lazio is waiting to land Milik if Juventus do not sign him permanently

Recent reports suggested the possibility of a swap deal between Juventus and Lazio involving Arkadiusz Milik and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. This proposed move generated excitement as it would address the needs of both clubs.

However, a new report now indicates that these rumours are unfounded and that Lazio’s interest in Milik does not indicate a desire to part ways with Milinkovic-Savic. According to Tuttojuve, Lazio is indeed interested in acquiring the Polish striker, but their pursuit of him would only materialize if Juventus decides against making his loan deal permanent.

While Juventus has been satisfied with Milik’s contributions this season, they have not yet triggered the clause that would secure his permanent transfer at the end of the campaign. Therefore, the outcome of this potential swap deal remains uncertain at this stage.

Juve FC Says

We need to keep Milik and find a way to sign Milinkovic-Savic in the summer as well. The Pole would be more than happy to stay, but without Champions League football, it might be hard for us to convince SMS to join us.

But if the midfielder moves to Turin in the summer, our return to the Champions League after next season is almost assured because we trust him to do well.