Juventus has been actively pursuing Renato Veiga as they aim to strengthen their defensive options. The Bianconeri are targeting a left-footed defender capable of playing both centrally and on the flank, a profile that perfectly matches Veiga’s skill set.

The 21-year-old is currently one of several promising players at Chelsea, and the London club is open to selling him if the right offer comes along. Juventus had initially hoped to secure Veiga on a six-month loan deal, but Chelsea’s stance has complicated negotiations. According to Tuttojuve, Chelsea is insisting on either an outright sale or a loan deal with an obligation to buy, which has slowed Juventus’s progress in finalising the transfer.

Adding to Juventus’s difficulties is emerging competition for Veiga’s signature. Lazio has now joined the race, expressing strong interest in the young defender. With both Serie A clubs vying for his services, the pressure is on to present Chelsea with a compelling offer that meets their valuation of the player. Lazio reportedly sees Veiga as a priority signing during the current transfer window, especially since Chelsea appears willing to sell for the right price.

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Despite this setback, Juventus remains confident they have the edge over their domestic rivals. The Bianconeri’s stature as a bigger club, combined with their ambitions and resources, could sway Veiga’s decision should both teams table similar offers. However, Lazio’s interest means Juventus must act swiftly and decisively to avoid missing out on the 21-year-old.

As the transfer window progresses, the competition between Juventus and Lazio for Veiga’s signature will likely intensify. Whether Juventus can overcome these hurdles and secure the promising defender remains to be seen, but the club’s determination to bolster their backline suggests they will leave no stone unturned in their pursuit.