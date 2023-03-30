Lazio joins Juventus to fight for Serie A midfielder

Davide Frattesi is one of the finest Italian midfielders in Serie A now and it seems he will be out of Sassuolo at the end of this season.

The Azzurri star has stepped up since Manuel Locatelli left the club and has become a key player for the black and greens.

However, this also makes him attractive to a top side like Juve and the Bianconeri are targeting a reunion between him and their current midfielder.

However, they are not alone, with AS Roma battling them to land him, but a new team has joined the race.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Lazio has become the third club to show interest in his signature.

The report reveals the Rome side also wants to add him to Maurizio Sarri’s squad and they will compete for his signature.

Juve FC Says

Frattesi is a fine player, so we should expect him to have many suitors.

The midfielder has proven to be one of the finest players in Serie A, and the step up could help him become even better.

However, the increased competition for his signature could drive up the fee Sassuolo demands for his eventual departure.