Lazio likes Arthur Melo but there is a big obstacle in the transfer

Lazio has expressed interest in acquiring Arthur Melo for their team, a move that could relieve Juventus from the burden of paying the Brazilian’s salary. While he is currently not part of the Bianconeri’s plans, his loan spell at Liverpool last season proved unsuccessful, prompting his return to the club.

Unless Juventus can find a new destination for him, Arthur is expected to participate in pre-season activities at the Allianz Stadium. However, this task is proving to be challenging as several clubs reportedly want to give him an opportunity but have yet to present a concrete proposal.

Among the potential suitors, Lazio stands out, with reports from Calciomercato indicating that their manager, Maurizio Sarri, holds a favourable opinion of the player. Nonetheless, Lazio would encounter difficulties in meeting Arthur’s salary demands.

Even if Juventus were to consider including him as part of a deal to secure the signing of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, the financial aspects of his contract would still pose a significant obstacle.