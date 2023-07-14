Lazio links, Pirlo’s call and Allegri’s shrug: The latest on Bonucci

As you might have heard, Juventus have decided to end their collaboration with Leonardo Bonucci.

The club captain still has a contract for another year, but club directors Cristiano Giuntoli and Giovanni Manna told the player that he’s no longer a part of the technical project.

The defender will resume training on Monday at Continassa, but he’ll be working separately until he finds himself a new club.

According to Tuttosport via JuventusNews24, Bonucci’s former Juventus and Italy teammate Andrea Pirlo has already called for the 36-year-old to join him at Sampdoria.

Il Maestro has been recently appointed at the helm of the Blucerchiati’s technical staff. However, the aging centre-back has no intention of playing in Serie B.

Another solution could be joining his former Juventus coach Maurizio Sarri at Lazio as revealed by Sky Sport (via JuventusNews24).

It remains to be seen if this idea will become a concrete in the next few days.

Finally, a report from La Gazzetta dello Sport (via JuventusNews24) reveals how Max Allegri favored Alex Sandro over Bonucci.

The Bianconeri manager handed the Brazilian fullback enough appearances to trigger an automatic contract renewal clause last season.

On the other hand, there’s little love lost between Allegri and Bonucci. The two men clashed heads back in 2017 which led to the defender’s transfer to Milan.

While the two men later reconciled, the rapport between them remained cold.