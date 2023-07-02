After signing the player on loan from Juventus in January, Lazio are looking to keep Luca Pellegrini beyond the summer.

Although the left-back struggled for playing time at the Olimpico Stadium, Biancocelesti manager Maurizio Sarri remains an admirer of the player.

But according to Il Tempo via ilBianconero, Lazio will ask Juventus for a discount to maintain Pellegrini on a permanent basis.

As the source reveals, the two clubs had agreed on an option-to-buy clause worth 15 million euros. Nevertheless, the capital side has no intentions to splash such figure on the 24-year-old’s services.

Therefore, we shall see if the Bianconeri would adopt a lenient stance in the negotiations.

The former Roma fullback made the switch to Turin in 2019 in a controversial swap deal that saw Leonardo Spinazzola heading in the opposite direction.

However, Pellegrini only spent the 2021/22 campaign at Juventus. He had loan spells with Cagliari, Genoa and Eintracht Frankfurt before joining Lazio in January 2023.

Juve FC say

Truth be told, Lazio do have a point. After, all, Pellegrini hasn’t exactly justified the price tag of 15 million euros. Perhaps a figure closer to 10 million would be a fair amount.

Moreover, if the two clubs fail to agree on a transfer, Juventus will have the unpleasant task of finding the player a new destination amidst a busy summer transfer campaign.