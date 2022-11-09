After winning four on the trot, Juventus will be looking to end a forgettable 2022 on a high note by adding two more victories to their winning streak.

The Bianconeri will take on Hellas Verona away from home on Thursday, before ending the year in a clash against Lazio at the Allianz Stadium.

The weekend’s tilt will surely be a significant one for both clubs, since they’re embroiled in a tense battle for European spots which includes a host of top sides.

The Biancocelesti currently sit third in the Serie A standings, two points ahead of the Bianconeri.

But unfortunately for Maurizio Sarri, he has now suffered another injury blow that will see a key player missing out until the restart in January.

According to ilBianconero, Lazio have announced that Mattia Zaccagni has sustained a knock on the right calf.

The 27-year-old has been an important figure for the capital club, and was ever-present in the starting lineup. He has contributed with five goals and three assists in 13 Serie A appearances.

The eagles are already without their main talisman Ciro Immobile, so Zaccagni’s absence will leave Sarri with a depleted attack.

On the other hand, Juventus already suffered from their fair share of injuries, but the situation has been easing up lately, with the likes of Federico Chiesa and Angel Di Maria making their return to the pitch.