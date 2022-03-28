Lazio lower their asking price for long-term Juventus target

Juventus have been linked with a move to sign Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic for some time now, and this summer could well be our best chance yet.

The Laziali are claimed to be in need of a major sale this summer to build their transfer budget as they look to allow Maurizio Sarri to bring in players to suit his playing style.

Il Messaggero newspaper (via Football Italia) claims that while they previously were in want of €120 Million, they are now looking to do a deal for 66% of that fee (€80 Million).

Football Italia claims that they would prefer to sell outside of Italy however, with Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid and Manchester United all believed to be in the race for his signature, with the trio believed to be in strong financial positions also.

It sounds as though it could be an expensive acquisition should we wish to follow through, although the midfield area could be one of our focuses this summer. Our chances could well stem on others turning their noses up at the asking price in order for us to haggle a little, with our club not in the best spot financially in recent seasons.

Should Juventus make SMS a priority signing this summer?

Patrick