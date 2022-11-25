Lazio make their stance clear on Juventus target Milinkovic-Savic

Juventus remains keen to add Sergej Milinkovic-Savic to their squad as soon as practicable.

The midfielder has been one of the best players in his position in Serie A over the last few seasons and Juve wants him in their group.

Lazio is now struggling to keep him after he entered the last year and a half of his current deal in Rome.

This has encouraged Juve to move for him even though the Biancocelesti remains keen on handing him a new deal.

A report on Calciomercato reveals even though Lazio is struggling to get him on a new deal, they will not sell to Juve.

It claims its goal remains to sell him to a club outside Serie A instead of strengthening a rival.

Juve FC Says

This is hardly a new situation for Juventus and it will not stop us from adding the midfielder to our squad unless he doesn’t want to move to Turin.

However, the transfer will cost us a lot of money because he seems keen on ensuring Lazio makes some profit from his departure.

If he wants to leave seriously, he will demand an affordable release clause in a new deal or run down his contract to make things easier for us.