Lazio makes a decision on Juventus loanee Pellegrini

Lazio has made the decision to retain Luca Pellegrini beyond the previous season and is aiming to reach a new agreement with Juventus for the left-back.

Pellegrini joined Lazio on loan in January, terminating his loan spell at Eintracht Frankfurt during the first half of the season. The player was feeling homesick in Germany, and his desire to work with Maurizio Sarri again prompted Lazio to strike a deal with Juventus, including an option to sign him permanently.

Although Pellegrini had a relatively short period to impress, his performances were satisfactory enough for Lazio to desire his continued presence in their squad. Tuttojuve reports that Lazio sees potential in his future with the club, but they are unwilling to pay the initial fee that was previously agreed upon for his permanent signature.

Lazio is now seeking to renegotiate the terms with Juventus, and they remain optimistic about the possibility of reaching a new agreement. The outcome of these negotiations will determine whether Pellegrini will continue his journey with Lazio or return to Juventus for other opportunities.

Juve FC Says

Pellegrini does not have a future at the club and is one of many players we have in our squad that needs to leave.

We need to offload the defender while we can and if we do not strike a deal with Lazio, there might not be another suitor that will ask us for his signature again.

With that in mind, we need to find an agreement with Lazio to offload one unwanted player from our squad.