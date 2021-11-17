Lazio man desperately trying to get fit in time to face Juventus

As things stand, Ciro Immobile will miss Lazio’s match against Juventus this weekend, but the striker is desperately trying to make the game.

The injury that ruled him out of Italy’s recent matches in the international window has subsided.

However, the striker is still not fully fit to play the game with just a few days left before kick-off.

Tuttosport reports he was at the clinic today to find out how far he has gone in his recovery ahead of the match.

Until now, he is still just working in the gym and hasn’t started ball work just yet.

However, the Biancocelesti will know in the next few hours if he is fit enough to face the Bianconeri.

Juve FC Says

Juve knows the game against Lazio would be a tough and important one and they want all the points.

Maurizio Sarri knows the Bianconeri very well from his time as their manager and would feel he was fired unjustly.

This game gives him the chance to get some vengeance and he would want to take it.

While Lazio sweats on the fitness of Immobile, Juve could also be without the services of Paulo Dybala as the attacker struggles from the injury he suffered while on international duty with Argentina.