Lazio man happy they won “important match” against Juventus

Lazio star Mattia Zaccagni admits the game against Juventus was an important win for them.

The black and whites wanted to earn another win as they raced towards a top-four place despite losing 15 league points.

This means they do not have room to lose games or drop points.

However, the Lazio side they faced had momentum and it was always going to be a tough game for Juve.

The Bianconeri eventually lost, but Zacagni insists it was against a tough team while discussing how their goal came from a training ground routine.

He says via Football Italia:

“We are truly happy, because above all for the table it was such an important match and we gave a strong response on the field.

“It’s true that in other situations we used to suffer under pressure, but today we allowed few chances even when we were getting pushed back in the final 10 minutes.”

Juve FC Says

Zaccagni is being candid about the game and we know Lazio deserved to win.

This should prepare us better for our next matches, knowing they are games that we need to win no matter what happens.

There is no more room for dropping points if we seriously want to finish in the Champions League places and we expect our boys to do better when they are next on the pitch.