Lazio man insists they have improved ahead of rematch with Juventus

Lazio attacker Pedro has commented on their next opponent in the league, Juventus.

The black and whites have some of the finest players in Serie A on their books and Juve wants to win as many points as possible before the season ends.

On paper, the Bianconeri are the biggest club and Juve has had a good season, considering the points they have amassed, including those that have been deducted.

The Bianconeri beat Lazio in the reverse of the fixture and would be keen to earn another win.

However, former Chelsea man Pedro insists they are better than when both clubs met previously.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Juventus is a great team, very solid behind. However, we have improved compared to the last time we faced it, and we will work well during the week to have a great game”.

Juve FC Says

Lazio has had a good season, but we are also not struggling on the pitch and we expect our guys to get on with the work when they step on the pitch for the fixture.

Pedro and his teammates will give us a serious challenge in the game, so we must be prepared.