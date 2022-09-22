Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been one of the consistently good midfielders in Serie A over the last few seasons and the Serbian has been on the radar of Juventus.

The Bianconeri sign the best players from their rivals and Milinkovic-Savic’s next team should ideally be them.

However, Lazio is intent on keeping him and they have been pricing him out of a move for the last few transfer windows.

The midfielder remains one player that should leave, and his contract is running down.

However, a report on Tuttojuve reveals Lazio is now prepared to offer him a new long-term deal.

Having rejected approaches for him over the years, the Biancocelesti do not want him to leave them as a free agent or for a cut-price deal.

Juve FC Says

Milinkovic-Savic is undoubtedly a top-quality player and he will make our team better.

But we must be prepared to pay a huge fee to add him to our squad.

Lazio will only want to lose a key player when the money is worth it. But we could make things easier for ourselves if we convince him to reject their contract proposal so we can sign him cheaply.

He seems loyal to them, and it will make it hard to convince him not to sign a new deal.