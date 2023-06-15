Lazio opens talks to sign Milik despite Juventus renewed efforts

Lazio has emerged as a serious contender in the race to sign Arkadiusz Milik, as the Polish striker has become available once again. Juventus, having chosen not to exercise their option to sign him permanently, is now exploring the possibility of securing another loan agreement for the former Napoli player.

This development has provided Lazio with an opportunity to express their interest in acquiring Milik. The club, led by manager Maurizio Sarri, is reportedly making progress in their pursuit of the striker, aiming to reunite him with Sarri.

According to reports from Football Italia, Lazio has initiated preliminary discussions to bring Milik to their squad during the upcoming summer transfer window.

However, Juventus is also engaged in negotiations with Olympique Marseille for a potential deal involving Milik. In this scenario, the French club could opt to send the player to the team that offers them the most favourable terms.

The situation remains fluid as both Lazio and Juventus explore their options for securing the services of Arkadiusz Milik for the upcoming season.

Juve FC Says

Milik had a good time on our books and we had to make his move permanent, which is why it is surprising the club has not done that.

It will be embarrassing if the Pole moves to Lazio and help them finish above us on the league table again.

Everything about his future is still open and we must do our best to win the race before this transfer window closes.

But if the club says there is no money, we have to hope our current options will get the job done next season.