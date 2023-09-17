Yesterday, Juventus earned a well-deserved 3-1 victory over Lazio at the Allianz Stadium. Max Allegri’s men dominated the action and could have added more goals to their tally.

Nevertheless, the Biancocelesti were furious with the officiating, claiming that the referee favored the hosts on three crucial occasions.

According to Il Massaggero via ilBianconero, Lazio opted for press silence after the match as a sign of protest to what they deemed to be unjust officiating from Fabio Maresca.

Therefore, not a single member of the club spoke to the press after the match, including the manager, Maurizio Sarri. As the source explains, this decision came out of the blue.

The first incident that the capital side pinpointed was the opening goal of the match. Weston McKennie managed to keep the ball in play, which culminated in a Dusan Vlahovic strike.

Nonetheless, Lazio claim that the ball went entirely out of bounds, so the goal shouldn’t have stood. The VAR had checked the case immediately after the incident before giving the green light.

Moreover, the Eagles felt that Gleison Bremer’s challenge on Ciro Immobile should have resulted in a foul.

Finally, Lazio wanted Juventus youngster Fabio Miretti dismissed for a second bookable offense.

Aside from his irritation at the referee, Lazio president Claudio Lotito was also displeased with his team’s performance.

The patron privately said: “They all need to wake up”, while referencing his players.