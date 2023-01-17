In recent weeks, Luca Pellegrini has been heavily linked with a mid-season switch to Lazio. The left-back is currently on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt, but could cut his German adventure short in favor of a return to the his home country.

At this point, the 23-year-old’s desire to join the Biancocelesti is no longer a secret, and it seems that neither the Bundesliga club nor Juventus would stand in his way. However, there remains an obstacle in the player’s path towards the Eternal City.

According to il Messaggero via TuttoJuve, Lazio still need to make room for Pellegrini by offloading one of their ranks before completing a switch for the Juventus loanee.

The main candidate to depart remains Mohamed Fares, who has become a forgotten figure at Formello. The Algerian joined the capital side in 2020 following an impressive stint at Spal. But this season, he hasn’t made a single appearance for Maurizio Sarri’s team.

Nonetheless, the source claims that the 26-year-old is yet to receive a concrete offer, putting Pellegrini’s transfer on ice.

Interestingly, the Italian rose through the ranks of Roma before making the switch to Juventus in 2019 through a swap deal that saw Leonardo Spinazzola move in the opposite direction.