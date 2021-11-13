Lazio player makes Scudetto prediction ahead of match with Juventus

Juventus faces Lazio after the international break and at least one Biancocelesti player doesn’t think the Bianconeri can win this league title.

The presence of the likes of Maurizio Sarri, Luciano Spalletti and Jose Mourinho means this season is arguably the most competitive in Serie A in recent times.

Elseid Hysaj has been a member of the current Lazio team looking to make a return to the top four and he predicted the clubs he believes could win the league this season and didn’t mention Juve.

He predicted, as reported by Calciomercato: “Napoli are known for having an excellent team. I hope that if we don’t reach the title, Napoli will win it. Either Naples or Lazio.”

Juve FC Says

It is understandable that Juve’s poor start to this season has made several players, fans and pundits rule them out of the title race already.

It is the perfect position to be in as a competitor because it puts less pressure on you and more on the other leading clubs.

The Bianconeri travel to Lazio next Saturday looking to build on their hard-fought 1-0 win against Fiorentina the last time out.

It will be a tough match as Sarri will look to show Juve what they are missing after he was fired last year.

Lazio will move 6 points clear of the Bianconeri with a win and that isn’t something fans want to see happen and Max Allegri’s men know that.