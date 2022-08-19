Lazio is keen on ensuring Juventus does not come near Sergej Milinkovic-Savic anytime soon.

The midfielder is one of the Bianconeri long-term targets, and he has been in fantastic form.

He is one of the best midfielders in Serie A, and Juve wants to add him to their squad.

However, their efforts have proven abortive so far because the Biancocelesti will not listen to offers below their expectations.

This has stopped him from leaving the Rome-based club, and it could continue for a long time.

This is because a report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals the midfielder will be handed a new deal in the coming months.

He will soon enter the final two years of his current deal, and Lazio knows that makes it easy for him to move to Juve or other suitors, and they want to hand him a new long-term contract.

Juve FC Says

Lazio, like most Italian clubs, does not want to lose their top player to Juve.

They know he will strengthen us further and widen the gap between us even more.

However, the midfielder also seems committed to them, otherwise, he could push to leave and join us.

That might not happen this summer, but if he intends to leave, he could simply reject their offer of a new deal.