Lazio prepares room for Luca Pellegrini’s arrival from Juventus

Lazio remains keen on a move for Juventus left-back Luca Pellegrini and they are now moving to add him to their squad.

The Azzurri star is spending this season on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt in the German top flight and he is one man who could return to the club in January.

The Germans are not so impressed and Lazio wants him to be in their squad for the second half of the season.

The left-back worked with Maurizio Sarri at Juve and the gaffer wants to work with him again and has even started creating space in his squad for him.

A report on Tuttomercatoweb reveals Lazio wants to offload Mohamed Fares to make room for him and they hope the Algerian will find a new home in the next transfer window.

Juve FC Says

Pellegrini is not having a good time in Germany which means we cannot bank on him to be a replacement for Alex Sandro.

Selling him to Lazio makes sense because we will make some money from his departure and he can also move to a place where he will be valuable.

It will be interesting to see if he will be allowed to leave Frankfurt after six months.