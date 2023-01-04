Lazio president denies contacting Juventus for Milinkovic-Savic

For years, Juve’s obsession in Sergej Milinkovic-Savic had been one of the worst hidden secrets in Italian football. But nowadays, the parties are no longer attempting to deny the Old Lady’s interest in the Serbian.

The 27-year-old has cemented himself as one of the best midfielders in Serie A, if not the absolute best. This season, he has already contributed with three goals and seven assists in his 14 league outings.

However, Lazio president Claudio Lotito is still stubbornly holding on to this most prized asset, even when the player’s contract is set to expire in 2024.

In a recent interview, the Biancoceleste patron claims that Milinkovic-Savic isn’t for sale, while denying ever making contact with Juventus to include him in a transfer.

“I want to talk to Sergej, look at him in the eyes and really understand what he wants to do in the future and how much he loves Lazio,” declared Lotito in an interview with Il Messaggero via TuttoJuve.

“For me he’s an absolute champion. He’s not for sale and I have not called Juve to include him in any transfer market negotiations.”

The Serbia international joined Lazio in 2015 and has formed a deadly partnership with Ciro Immobile. The capital side is desperately attempting to renew his contract to ward off all suitors, while Juventus remain by the window.