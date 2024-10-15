Lazio president Claudio Lotito is not interested in making predictions for the upcoming match against Juventus after the international break, but he believes the game will not end in a draw.

Both the Bianconeri and Lazio have started the season positively, with the Rome-based club exceeding expectations in several matches. Juventus has also performed well, especially considering the club’s managerial and player changes during the last transfer window.

The Bianconeri have faced some setbacks, losing key players to injury in recent weeks, yet their fans remain optimistic about a strong finish to the season. Both clubs have released players for international duty and will be hoping to avoid further injuries before everyone returns.

As the game approaches, Juventus is aware that Lazio is in good form, while the Rome side is confident. However, Lotito refrained from making any specific predictions about the outcome.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“Juve-Lazio? I don’t make predictions, but I won’t sign for a draw. I’ll take what the team is able to collect on the pitch. Trophies, like objectives, are achieved and not announced, the same goes for the Europa League.”

Juve FC Says

Lazio will be tough for us to beat, but we have all the players required to secure victory in that game.