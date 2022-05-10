Lazio president insists that Juventus target is not for sale

With the summer transfer market not too far away, Juventus are already setting up their final shortlist before the action begins.

When it comes to the middle of the park, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has now emerged as one of the Bianconeri’s favorite targets. The Serbian has cemented himself as one of the most complete players in his role during his time at Lazio. This season, he managed to hit double figures in terms of goals and assists registered in Serie A.

But after seven years in the capital, the 27-year-old might be hoping to embark on an experience elsewhere, and perhaps reunite with his compatriot Dusan Vlahovic in Turin.

Nonetheless, Sergej will find his club president Claudio Lotito standing between him and the exit door.

The Lazio patron is notorious for being a tough negotiator, and he insists that his prized asset is not for sale next summer.

“Sergej is not for sale, I respect him a lot. I’ve never put it him up for sale. In order to buy, you need someone who sells,” explained Lotito in an interview with DAZN via Calciomercato.

“I respect Milinkovic very much, he can make a difference and with him I have a good rapport.

“When someone made an indecent offer of 140 million, I decided not to sell the midfielder. I’m a unique case.”