Since joining Lazio in 2015, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has gradually cemented himself as one of the best midfielders in Serie A – if not the ultimate best.

The Serbian is physically-imposing in the middle of the park, but also has a splendid technical touch that enables him to score goals and provide assists for his teammates, especially his longtime partner in crime Ciro Immobile.

The 28-year-old’s vast array of weapons should be enough to explain why Juventus have been obsessed with the player for years.

The Bianconeri have been hoping that the Serbian’s value would decrease as his contract slowly approaches its expiring date (2024). Nonetheless, Claudio Lotito isn’t willing to bargain at all based on recent reports.

According to Calciomercato, the Lazio president has set the price of Milinkovic-Savic at at 120 million euros.

To his credit, the stubborn Biancocelesti patron has displayed great resiliency in his attempts to preserve his most prized asset.

These days, lesser players have been commanding massive transfer figures, so perhaps Lotito does have point.

Nonetheless, Juventus are unlikely to spend such sum on a single player amidst the club’s current financial difficulties.

So if Lazio find themselves another buyer who’s able to come closer to their asking price, then it would be difficult to imagine the star player ending up in Turin.