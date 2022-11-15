Whenever a young Italian player emerges to the scene, you can always expect Juventus to enter the fray and fight for his signature, especially if he plays in a position that needs some bolstering.

But since we aren’t the only top club on the planet, sometimes our transfer targets end up landing elsewhere.

According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via TuttoJuve, Lazio are pushing to sign young Empoli fullback Fabiano Parisi.

The 22-year-old rose to fame last season during his maiden Serie A campaign with the Tuscan club, cementing himself as one of the most exciting young left-backs in the peninsula.

Parisi continues to deliver the goods for the Azzurri. This season, he contributed with two goals in his 14 Serie A appearances.

But while Lazio are reportedly hoping to sign him either in January or in June, the source understands that Empoli aren’t in a rush to sell.

The club has put a price tag of 15 million euros on the player’s back. Therefore, the Tuscans won’t sell unless they receive a truly satisfying offer.

Juve FC say

Now surely Juventus need to bolster their left-back department, but Luca Pellegrini is delivering impressive performances at Eintracht Frankfurt, while Andrea Cambiaso is also developing his game in Bologna.

Some would argue that Parisi would be an upgrade on both, but the management will have to carefully study all available options before splashing a large sum on the young Italian