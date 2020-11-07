Club News

Lazio receive results for Covid tests on their players ahead of Juventus game

November 7, 2020 - 4:00 pm

Despite having a few covid-19 cases last weekend, Lazio has been handed a boost ahead of their game against Juventus this weekend, after their players returned negative tests for Covid, according to Football Italia.

The club’s health manager, Ivo Pulcini has confirmed that all the players of the club have had a swab for covid-19 and they all returned negative.

This development comes days after there was confusion in their camp following the omission of Lucas Leiva and Ciro Immobile from their midweek game.

Both players had tested negative for coronavirus at the weekend, but they tested positive before their game against Zenith Saint Petersburg in the Champions League in midweek.

Apparently, the UEFA result and that of the Serie A are slightly different, and they have now tested negative results alongside their other teammates.

Ahead of their game against Juve this weekend, Pulcini confirmed that all fit players have been cleared and are available for selection.

“The whole team group tested negative for the molecular test and is available to Simone Inzaghi as early as tomorrow, absolutely yes,” Pulcini said via Football Italia.

“We have already reported everything to the ASL [the local health authority].

