Juventus has had a longstanding interest in Sergej Milinkovic Savic.

The Serbian midfielder is one of the finest players in his position in Europe, but Lazio has managed to keep hold of him despite much interest in the player.

After failing to qualify for the Champions League in the last campaign, the Biancocelesti might need to sell some players and he is one of their most valuable assets now.

Football Italia reports that they are now looking to sell him for 65m euros, a fee that is much smaller than the 100m euros they have been quoting to clubs before.

Ideally, this should be a boost to Juve, but the report adds that they prefer to sell him to a club abroad.

Juve FC Says

Juve is the most successful Italian club in the last decade, so it is understandable that their competitors don’t want to lose their key men to them.

However, if the midfielder insists he wants to play for another club in Italy, Lazio might be forced to do a deal with us.

But they set the price for their men and they could easily frustrate us by setting a high asking fee for his signature.