Lazio reduces Milinkovic-Savic’s price to 30m euros but Juventus must sell first

According to Tuttomercatoweb, Lazio is now willing to accept a fee of approximately 30 million euros for the sale of Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who is a target for Juventus.

Milinkovic-Savic has been a long-term target for Juventus as they seek to bolster their squad and enhance their midfield options.

Despite interest from other clubs, Lazio has consistently set a high price tag for the Serbian midfielder, deterring potential suitors from making a move. However, with just one year remaining on his contract, Lazio is now facing the prospect of losing Milinkovic-Savic for free next summer if they fail to sell him.

The report suggests that Lazio has lowered their asking price to around 30 million euros, down from their previous demand of 40 million euros. This shift in stance indicates a weakening position for Lazio and could potentially make a transfer more feasible for interested clubs such as Juventus.

Furthermore, the report indicates that Juventus may look to generate funds for Milinkovic-Savic’s signing by offloading players such as Arthur Melo, Weston McKennie, and Denis Zakaria.

It remains to be seen whether Juventus will be willing to meet Lazio’s revised asking price and whether they can successfully offload players to finance the deal. The negotiation and eventual outcome will depend on the willingness of the parties involved to find a mutually agreeable solution.

Juve FC Says

SMS is one of the finest Serie A midfielders and would be useful in our rebuild if we add him to our squad.

The Serbian would want to join a top club like us and it would be interesting to see if we can pay that fee or negotiate it with Lazio.